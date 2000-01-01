Herzstück
Julian Reim, Matthias Reim, Andrea Berg und mehr
Vision
Cheriimoya, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg und mehr
LEVEL
BILLA JOE, Reezy, t-low und mehr
Nectar
Tove Lo, Alan Walker, SOFI TUKKER und mehr
The Setlist
The Smile, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, FONTAINES D.C. und mehr
Fit 2022
OneRepublic, Dua Lipa, Loud Luxury und mehr
Yoga Flow
Jonathan Goldman, Laraaji, Karmacosmic und mehr
80's Workout
Olivia Newton-John, Deniece Williams, Whitney Houston und mehr
Go Walking
Tones And I, Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd und mehr
Dance Hits
David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson und mehr
Frühlingshits
Felix Jaehn, The Stickmen Project, Kelvin Jones und mehr
Sommerhits
Glass Animals, OneRepublic, Camila Cabello und mehr
Hashtag VIBE
Katja Krasavice, Dieter Bohlen, Pietro Lombardi und mehr
2022!
t-low, Miksu / Macloud, Katja Krasavice und mehr
Pop Hits
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, FOURTY und mehr
hooked
Lil Tjay, t-low, Miksu / Macloud und mehr